Photos: Warren Zeider at the Granada

Isabella Galvan,
Photo 26

Warren Zeiders. // photo by Isabella Galvan

Warren Zeiders
with Bryan Martin
The Granada
Saturday, April 15

On Saturday, rising outlaw country star Warren Zeiders took to the stage with opener Bryan Martin. Our photographer Isabella Galvan was there to capture the experience.

Warren Zeiders

Bryan Martin

Categories: Music
Tags: , , ,

More