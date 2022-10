The Violent Femmes with the Kansas City Symphony

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, October 1

To kick off their current tour, the alternative icons Violent Femmes played a special show at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts with the Kansas City Symphony as their backing band. It was a night for the ages and our photographer, Barry Meitler (who you can find on Instagram and Facebook), was there to capture it all.