Photos: Ukrainian Club of Kansas City hosts rally on the Plaza

On Saturday, February 26, the Ukrainian Club of Kansas City hosted a rally in support of their home country at Mill Creek Park on the Country Club Plaza. With only two days to prepare, the organizers had hoped for 150 people, but an overwhelming 500 participants showed up to stand with Ukraine.

Attendees included citizens from across the region as well as individuals born in Ukraine and first generation Ukrainian-Americans. Several Ukrainian college students could also be seen with their American friends standing in solidarity.

It was an emotional event resulting in numerous FaceTime calls, social media posts, and text messages in effort to reach loved ones.

People stood on the street and demonstrated support by dressing in Ukraine’s national colors, draping flags, and adorning traditional Ukrainian wreaths made of yellow sunflowers.

Several Russian individuals could also be seen showing encouragement and consolation. Sasha is a college student who lives in the U.S. and was born in Russia but has family in Ukraine. She is vehement in her condemnation of the invasion, “Honestly, I felt ashamed of what has been happening,” she says. “This shouldn’t be happening. If you are Russian or Ukrainian, you have a lot of friends on both sides. This is not ok. This is Putin’s war—not Russia’s.”

With fear for families and friends comes great anger. “Fuck Putin” repeated in multiple languages and appeared on countless signs. “Russian Warship: Fuck You!” could be seen as a reference to the Ukrainian soldiers’ response on Snake Island when a Russian naval vessel ordered them to surrender. One young individual even carried a sign with a Russian phrase so vulgar it had to be blurred for publication.

Ukrainian support resources:

Voices of Children is a Ukrainian based organization aiding the psychological needs of children affected by war.

World Central Kitchen is operating kitchens for refugees on the border of Ukraine.

Razom for Ukraine is collecting funds for medical supplies and refugee assistance.