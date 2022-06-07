Photos: U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team vs. Selección de fútbol de Uruguay (La Celeste)

The United States Men’s National Soccer Team came to Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, KS on Sunday, June 5 to take on two-time World Cup winners Selección de fútbol de Uruguay (La Celeste) in a tense match that ended in a 0-0 tie.

The star-studded casts of both national teams included names like DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Erik Palmer-Brown, and Haji Wright for the U.S.; and Jose Gimenez, Diego Godin, Fernando Gorriaran, Matias Vina, and Edinson Cavani for Uruguay.

This match was a part of the International Friendly games leading up to the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar from Nov. 21 through Dec. 18. The United States will be playing in Group B during the Group Stages against Iran, Wales (who qualified for their first World Cup since 1958 after their win over Ukraine this past weekend), and the powerhouse England—known as the Three Lions.

Our photographer Chris Ortiz was there to document the match.