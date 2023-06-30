Photos: Them Dirty Roses at Knuckleheads

Mike Dotson,
Them Dirty Roses. // photo by Mike Dotson

Them Dirty Roses
with the Comancheros
Knuckleheads
Wednesday, June 28

Alabama Southern rockers Them Dirty Roses tore up the Knuckleheads stage on Wednesday night, touring in support of Lost in the Valley of Hate & Love Vol. I, the band’s first collection of new music in four years. Missouri’s own The Comancheros opened with their blend of country punk, kicking things off in fine style. Our photographer Mike Dotson was there to capture the experience.

Them Dirty Roses

The Comancheros

