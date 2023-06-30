Photos: Them Dirty Roses at Knuckleheads
Them Dirty Roses
with the Comancheros
Knuckleheads
Wednesday, June 28
Alabama Southern rockers Them Dirty Roses tore up the Knuckleheads stage on Wednesday night, touring in support of Lost in the Valley of Hate & Love Vol. I, the band’s first collection of new music in four years. Missouri’s own The Comancheros opened with their blend of country punk, kicking things off in fine style. Our photographer Mike Dotson was there to capture the experience.
Them Dirty Roses
The Comancheros