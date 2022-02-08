Photos: The Wombats at the Truman, support from Clubhouse

English indie rock band The Wombats took to the stage of the Truman on Saturday night to play a set in support of their recently-released fifth album, Fix Yourself, Not the World, with openers Clubhouse.

Our photographer Chris Ortiz (Insta: @fastboyent) was there to document it all.

The Wombats

The Wombats setlist:

Flip Me Upside Down

This Car Drives All by Itself

Moving to New York

Cheetah Tongue

Techno Fan

Ready for the High

Pink Lemonade

Everything I Love Is Going to Die

Kill the Director

People Don’t Change People, Time Does

Lemon to a Knife Fight

Worry

Jump Into the Fog

Wildfire

Tokyo (Vampires & Wolves)

If You Ever Leave, I’m Coming with You

Greek Tragedy

—Encore Break—

Method to the Madness

Let’s Dance to Joy Division

Turn

Clubhouse

The crowd