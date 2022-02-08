Photos: The Wombats at the Truman, support from Clubhouse
English indie rock band The Wombats took to the stage of the Truman on Saturday night to play a set in support of their recently-released fifth album, Fix Yourself, Not the World, with openers Clubhouse.
Our photographer Chris Ortiz (Insta: @fastboyent) was there to document it all.
The Wombats
The Wombats setlist:
Flip Me Upside Down
This Car Drives All by Itself
Moving to New York
Cheetah Tongue
Techno Fan
Ready for the High
Pink Lemonade
Everything I Love Is Going to Die
Kill the Director
People Don’t Change People, Time Does
Lemon to a Knife Fight
Worry
Jump Into the Fog
Wildfire
Tokyo (Vampires & Wolves)
If You Ever Leave, I’m Coming with You
Greek Tragedy
—Encore Break—
Method to the Madness
Let’s Dance to Joy Division
Turn
Clubhouse
The crowd