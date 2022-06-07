Photos: The War On Drugs at Grinder’s KC

Chris Ortiz,
20220605 Dsc 6508

The War On Drugs. // photo credit Chris Ortiz

The War On Drugs
Grinder’s KC
Sunday, June 5

Touring in support of their latest album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, indie rockers The War On Drugs played Grinder’s KC on Sunday.

Our photographer Chris Ortiz (Insta: @fastboyent) was there to document it all.

The War On Drugs setlist:

Old Skin
Pain
Nothing to Find
I Don’t Wanna Wait
Victim
Strangest Thing
Red Eyes
Living Proof
Harmonia’s Dream
Arms Like Boulders
Rings Around My Father’s Eyes
Under the Pressure
I Don’t Live Here Anymore

Eyes to the Wind
Occasional Rain

Categories: Music
Tags: , , ,

More