Photos: The War On Drugs at Grinder’s KC
The War On Drugs
Grinder’s KC
Sunday, June 5
Touring in support of their latest album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, indie rockers The War On Drugs played Grinder’s KC on Sunday.
Our photographer Chris Ortiz (Insta: @fastboyent) was there to document it all.
The War On Drugs setlist:
Old Skin
Pain
Nothing to Find
I Don’t Wanna Wait
Victim
Strangest Thing
Red Eyes
Living Proof
Harmonia’s Dream
Arms Like Boulders
Rings Around My Father’s Eyes
Under the Pressure
I Don’t Live Here Anymore
—
Eyes to the Wind
Occasional Rain