Photos: The War On Drugs at Grinder’s KC

The War On Drugs

Grinder’s KC

Sunday, June 5

Touring in support of their latest album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, indie rockers The War On Drugs played Grinder’s KC on Sunday.

Our photographer Chris Ortiz (Insta: @fastboyent) was there to document it all.

The War On Drugs setlist:

Old Skin

Pain

Nothing to Find

I Don’t Wanna Wait

Victim

Strangest Thing

Red Eyes

Living Proof

Harmonia’s Dream

Arms Like Boulders

Rings Around My Father’s Eyes

Under the Pressure

I Don’t Live Here Anymore

—

Eyes to the Wind

Occasional Rain