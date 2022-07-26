Photos: The Stadium Tour brought ’80s rock to the K
The Stadium Tour
with Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Classless Acts
Kauffman Stadium
Tuesday, July 19
As the sun beat down unforgivingly, thousands of people crammed into Kauffman Stadium to watch what would be an unforgettable Tuesday night of ’80s rock and roll, for a number of reasons.
Remembering the horrors of last year’s Garth Brooks concert at Arrowhead Stadium, we decided to arrive extra early and observe as others tailgated and rocked out, or simply blasted the A/C in their cars.
As the time grew closer to 3:30 p.m., the parking lot filled up and people made their way to the front gates of the stadium. What was not known at that time by most, is that an opener, who both Vince and Tommy Lee are huge fans of, was placed before the roster that was advertised on the bill.
Classless Acts took the stage at around 3:55 p.m. and played to a nearly empty stadium, but the lack of people didn’t stop the band from giving it their all. The fans that were there got an unsuspecting treat of fresh blood in the ’80s-style rock and roll vault.
After their five-song set, and with the stadium slowly starting to fill up, the stage was set for none other than Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The 63-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Fame vet did not disappoint.
While she didn’t venture far from her microphone, the tunes came one after another with vim and vigor. Her set included standards such as “Cherry Bomb,” “Do You Wanna Touch Me,” and “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll,” which left the crowd thirsty for what was to come next.
When Poison took the stage around 6 p.m., no one would have imagined that Eric Stonestreet would come out and introduce the act. Despite a hiccup in microphone operations, Stonestreet quickly got the crowd’s energy back up from where Jett had let off to welcome the band to the stage.
Bret Michaels came running, jumped around, and acted younger and more energized than ever. The rest of the band followed suit and produced an electrifying set.
Next on stage was Mötley Crüe. While there were rumors floating around on the internet about the band’s other performances on the tour—mostly relating to Vince Neil’s inability to remember songs and keep up with the band—the Crüe put on an impressive show, with Tommy Lee and Nikki Sixx leading the group.
The band performed classic Crüe songs in classic Crüe fashion. Audience members ate it up and belted along at the tops of their lungs, oftentimes at the benefit of Neil.
The frontman sometimes looked absolutely lost and confused (several teleprompters were set up on stage to let him know which song was next as well as the lyrics to each). His often-unintelligible singing was also occasionally off-key and off-tempo.
The highlight of this set was seeing Mick Mars, at 71 years old, was able to shred through every song like no time had passed.
Last to the stage was Def Leppard. By this time, the sun had set but the stage was still smoking. This would last the entire night as Joe Elliott, Vivian Campbell, Ric Savage, and Phil Collen moved up and down the runway.
There was purpose in every step, every note (while octaves were lowered to accommodate Elliott’s aging vocals) was on mark, and Rick Allen mercilessly kept time on his drum kit.
By the end of the evening, the crowd got what they paid and sweated for: A show by the gods of rock and roll that no one will soon forget.
Def Leppard
Def Leppard setlist
Take What You Want
Let It Go
Animal
Foolin’
Armageddon It
Kick
Love Bites
Promises
This Guitar (Acoustic)
Two Steps Behind (Acoustic)
Rocket
Bringin’ on the Heartbreak
Switch 625
Hysteria
Pour Some Sugar on Me
Rock of Ages
Photograph
Mötley Crüe
Mötley Crüe setlist
Wild Side
Shout at the Devil
Too Fast for Love
Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)
Saints of Los Angeles
Live Wire
Looks That Kill
The Dirt (Est. 1981)
Rock and Roll, Part 2 / Smokin’ in the Boys Room / White Punks on Dope / Helter Skelter / Anarchy in the U.K.
Home Sweet Home
Dr. Feelgood
Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.)
Girls, Girls, Girls
Primal Scream
Kickstart My Heart
Poison
Poison setlist
Look What the Cat Dragged In
Ride the Wind
Talk Dirty to Me
Your Mama Don’t Dance (Loggins & Messina cover)
Fallen Angel
Every Rose Has Its Thorn
Nothin’ but a Good Time
Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
Joan Jett & the Blackhearts setlist
Victim of Circumstance
Cherry Bomb
Light of Day
Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah) (Gary Glitter cover)
You Drive Me Wild
Everyday People (Sly & the Family Stone cover)
Fake Friends
I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll (The Arrows cover)
(I’m Gonna) Run Away
Crimson & Clover (Tommy James & the Shondells cover)
I Hate Myself for Loving You
Bad Reputation
Classless Acts
The crowd