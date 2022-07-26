Photos: The Stadium Tour brought ’80s rock to the K

The Stadium Tour

with Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Classless Acts

Kauffman Stadium

Tuesday, July 19

As the sun beat down unforgivingly, thousands of people crammed into Kauffman Stadium to watch what would be an unforgettable Tuesday night of ’80s rock and roll, for a number of reasons.

Remembering the horrors of last year’s Garth Brooks concert at Arrowhead Stadium, we decided to arrive extra early and observe as others tailgated and rocked out, or simply blasted the A/C in their cars.

As the time grew closer to 3:30 p.m., the parking lot filled up and people made their way to the front gates of the stadium. What was not known at that time by most, is that an opener, who both Vince and Tommy Lee are huge fans of, was placed before the roster that was advertised on the bill.

Classless Acts took the stage at around 3:55 p.m. and played to a nearly empty stadium, but the lack of people didn’t stop the band from giving it their all. The fans that were there got an unsuspecting treat of fresh blood in the ’80s-style rock and roll vault.

After their five-song set, and with the stadium slowly starting to fill up, the stage was set for none other than Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The 63-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Fame vet did not disappoint.

While she didn’t venture far from her microphone, the tunes came one after another with vim and vigor. Her set included standards such as “Cherry Bomb,” “Do You Wanna Touch Me,” and “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll,” which left the crowd thirsty for what was to come next.

When Poison took the stage around 6 p.m., no one would have imagined that Eric Stonestreet would come out and introduce the act. Despite a hiccup in microphone operations, Stonestreet quickly got the crowd’s energy back up from where Jett had let off to welcome the band to the stage.

Bret Michaels came running, jumped around, and acted younger and more energized than ever. The rest of the band followed suit and produced an electrifying set.

Next on stage was Mötley Crüe. While there were rumors floating around on the internet about the band’s other performances on the tour—mostly relating to Vince Neil’s inability to remember songs and keep up with the band—the Crüe put on an impressive show, with Tommy Lee and Nikki Sixx leading the group.

The band performed classic Crüe songs in classic Crüe fashion. Audience members ate it up and belted along at the tops of their lungs, oftentimes at the benefit of Neil.

The frontman sometimes looked absolutely lost and confused (several teleprompters were set up on stage to let him know which song was next as well as the lyrics to each). His often-unintelligible singing was also occasionally off-key and off-tempo.

The highlight of this set was seeing Mick Mars, at 71 years old, was able to shred through every song like no time had passed.

Last to the stage was Def Leppard. By this time, the sun had set but the stage was still smoking. This would last the entire night as Joe Elliott, Vivian Campbell, Ric Savage, and Phil Collen moved up and down the runway.

There was purpose in every step, every note (while octaves were lowered to accommodate Elliott’s aging vocals) was on mark, and Rick Allen mercilessly kept time on his drum kit.

By the end of the evening, the crowd got what they paid and sweated for: A show by the gods of rock and roll that no one will soon forget.

Def Leppard

Def Leppard setlist

Take What You Want

Let It Go

Animal

Foolin’

Armageddon It

Kick

Love Bites

Promises

This Guitar (Acoustic)

Two Steps Behind (Acoustic)

Rocket

Bringin’ on the Heartbreak

Switch 625

Hysteria

Pour Some Sugar on Me

Rock of Ages

Photograph

Mötley Crüe

Mötley Crüe setlist

Wild Side

Shout at the Devil

Too Fast for Love

Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)

Saints of Los Angeles

Live Wire

Looks That Kill

The Dirt (Est. 1981)

Rock and Roll, Part 2 / Smokin’ in the Boys Room / White Punks on Dope / Helter Skelter / Anarchy in the U.K.

Home Sweet Home

Dr. Feelgood

Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.)

Girls, Girls, Girls

Primal Scream

Kickstart My Heart

Poison

Poison setlist

Look What the Cat Dragged In

Ride the Wind

Talk Dirty to Me

Your Mama Don’t Dance (Loggins & Messina cover)

Fallen Angel

Every Rose Has Its Thorn

Nothin’ but a Good Time

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts setlist

Victim of Circumstance

Cherry Bomb

Light of Day

Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah) (Gary Glitter cover)

You Drive Me Wild

Everyday People (Sly & the Family Stone cover)

Fake Friends

I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll (The Arrows cover)

(I’m Gonna) Run Away

Crimson & Clover (Tommy James & the Shondells cover)

I Hate Myself for Loving You

Bad Reputation

Classless Acts

