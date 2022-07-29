Photos: The Shins celebrate 21 years of Oh, Inverted World at the Midland
The Shins
with Joseph
Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Wednesday, July 27
On Wednesday night, The Shins took to the stage of the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland to perform their album Oh, Inverted World in its entirety. The album celebrates its 21st anniversary this year. Portland folk band Joseph opened and performed with the Shins on several songs.
All photos by Anna Perry.
The Shins setlist
Caring Is Creepy
One by One All Day
Weird Divide
Know Your Onion!
Girl Inform Me
New Slang
The Celibate Life
Girl on the Wing
Your Algebra
Pressed in a Book
The Past and Pending
Pam Berry
Phantom Limb
Australia
Turn a Square
Saint Simon
Mine’s Not a High Horse
Simple Song
—
The Fear
Sleeping Lessons
Joseph