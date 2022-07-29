Photos: The Shins celebrate 21 years of Oh, Inverted World at the Midland

The Shins

with Joseph

Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Wednesday, July 27

On Wednesday night, The Shins took to the stage of the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland to perform their album Oh, Inverted World in its entirety. The album celebrates its 21st anniversary this year. Portland folk band Joseph opened and performed with the Shins on several songs.

All photos by Anna Perry.

The Shins

The Shins setlist

Caring Is Creepy

One by One All Day

Weird Divide

Know Your Onion!

Girl Inform Me

New Slang

The Celibate Life

Girl on the Wing

Your Algebra

Pressed in a Book

The Past and Pending

Pam Berry

Phantom Limb

Australia

Turn a Square

Saint Simon

Mine’s Not a High Horse

Simple Song

—

The Fear

Sleeping Lessons

Joseph