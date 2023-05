The Plot In You

with Holding Absence, Thornhill, Banks Arcade

The Bottleneck

Tuesday, May 9

The Ohio-based metalcore band The Plot In You came to The Bottleneck in Lawrence on Tuesday night with support from Holding Absence, Thornhill, and Banks Arcade. Our photographer Maura Dayton (@twistedmauraphotos), was there to capture the chugs-chugs, hammer-ons, and headbangs.

Holding Absence

Thornhill

Banks Arcade

The Plot In You