Photos: The NFL Draft brought three nights of music to Union Station
For this past weekend’s NFL Draft, attendees were treated to three free concerts in the Draft Theater just outside of Union Station as part of the NFL Draft Concert Series.
Thursday brought the pop-punk stylings of Fall Out Boy, Friday saw hair metal veterans Mötley Crüe, and after a delay due to dangerously high winds, the concert series concluded on Saturday with a performance from funk bassist Thundercat.
Thursday night’s show had the added bonus of being the 39th birthday of Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump, with the crowd singing “Happy Birthday” to him. It also saw lead guitarist Joe Trohman back in the band after announcing a hiatus to focus on mental health issues in January.
On Friday night, Mötley Crüe played “Home Sweet Home” from a stage in the middle of the Henry Wollman Bloch Fountain, with drummer Tommy Lee surrounded by the spray. Thundercat’s set focused mainly on the musician’s 2020 album It Is What It Is, except for a Chick Corea cover and two tracks from Drunk, “A Fan’s Mail (Tron Song Suite II),” and the closing take on his biggest hit, “Them Changes.”
All photos by Chris Ortiz (Instagram: @fastboyent).
Fall Out Boy
Fall Out Boy setlist
Love From the Other Side
Sugar, We’re Goin Down
The Phoenix
Immortals
Dance, Dance
Hold Me Like a Grudge
I Don’t Care
My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)
This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race
Thnks fr th Mmrs
Centuries
Motley Crue
Motley Crue setlist
Wild Side
Primal Scream
Live Wire
Home Sweet Home
Girls, Girls, Girls
Kickstart My Heart
Thundercat
Thundercat setlist
Lost in Space / Great Scott / 22-26
Innerstellar Love
How Sway
Dragonball Durag
A Fan’s Mail (Tron Song Suite II)
Fusion Blues (Got a Match?) (Chick Corea cover)
Them Changes