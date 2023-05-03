Photos: The NFL Draft brought three nights of music to Union Station

For this past weekend’s NFL Draft, attendees were treated to three free concerts in the Draft Theater just outside of Union Station as part of the NFL Draft Concert Series.

Thursday brought the pop-punk stylings of Fall Out Boy, Friday saw hair metal veterans Mötley Crüe, and after a delay due to dangerously high winds, the concert series concluded on Saturday with a performance from funk bassist Thundercat.

Thursday night’s show had the added bonus of being the 39th birthday of Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump, with the crowd singing “Happy Birthday” to him. It also saw lead guitarist Joe Trohman back in the band after announcing a hiatus to focus on mental health issues in January.

On Friday night, Mötley Crüe played “Home Sweet Home” from a stage in the middle of the Henry Wollman Bloch Fountain, with drummer Tommy Lee surrounded by the spray. Thundercat’s set focused mainly on the musician’s 2020 album It Is What It Is, except for a Chick Corea cover and two tracks from Drunk, “A Fan’s Mail (Tron Song Suite II),” and the closing take on his biggest hit, “Them Changes.”

All photos by Chris Ortiz (Instagram: @fastboyent).

Fall Out Boy

Fall Out Boy setlist

Love From the Other Side

Sugar, We’re Goin Down

The Phoenix

Immortals

Dance, Dance

Hold Me Like a Grudge

I Don’t Care

My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)

This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race

Thnks fr th Mmrs

Centuries

Motley Crue

Motley Crue setlist

Wild Side

Primal Scream

Live Wire

Home Sweet Home

Girls, Girls, Girls

Kickstart My Heart

Thundercat

Thundercat setlist

Lost in Space / Great Scott / 22-26

Innerstellar Love

How Sway

Dragonball Durag

A Fan’s Mail (Tron Song Suite II)

Fusion Blues (Got a Match?) (Chick Corea cover)

Them Changes