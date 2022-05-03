Photos: The Metal Tour of the Year’s stop at T-Mobile proved its name correct
The Metal Tour of the Year
with Megadeth, Lamb of God, In Flames, and Trivium
T-Mobile Center
Friday, April 29
On Friday, the Metal Tour of the Year came to the T-Mobile Center. It was aptly named, with the classic thrash of Megadeth, the Southern metal of Lamb of God, In Flames’ melodic Swedish metal, and the prog-thrash of Florida’s Trivium taking to the stage to rock out and kick your teeth in.
All photos by Barry Meitler, who you can find on Instagram and Facebook.
Megadeth
Megadeth setlist
Hangar 18
Dread and the Fugitive Mind
The Conjuring
Conquer or Die!
Dystopia
Trust
Sweating Bullets
She-Wolf
Symphony of Destruction
Peace Sells
Holy Wars… The Punishment Due
Lamb of God
Lamb of God setlist
Memento Mori
Ruin
Walk With Me in Hell
Resurrection Man
Now You’ve Got Something to Die For
Contractor
11th Hour
512
Ghost Walking
Vigil
Laid to Rest
Redneck
In Flames
In Flames setlist
Cloud Connected
Behind Space
Everything’s Gone
Where the Dead Ships Dwell
Call My Name
All for Me
I Am Above
Take This Life
Trivium
Trivium setlist
In the Court of the Dragon
Like a Sword Over Damocles
Beyond Oblivion
Throes of Perdition
Rain
Feast of Fire
In Waves