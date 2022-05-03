Photos: The Metal Tour of the Year’s stop at T-Mobile proved its name correct

The Metal Tour of the Year

with Megadeth, Lamb of God, In Flames, and Trivium

T-Mobile Center

Friday, April 29

On Friday, the Metal Tour of the Year came to the T-Mobile Center. It was aptly named, with the classic thrash of Megadeth, the Southern metal of Lamb of God, In Flames’ melodic Swedish metal, and the prog-thrash of Florida’s Trivium taking to the stage to rock out and kick your teeth in.

All photos by Barry Meitler, who you can find on Instagram and Facebook.

Megadeth

Megadeth setlist

Hangar 18

Dread and the Fugitive Mind

The Conjuring

Conquer or Die!

Dystopia

Trust

Sweating Bullets

She-Wolf

Symphony of Destruction

Peace Sells

Holy Wars… The Punishment Due

Lamb of God

Lamb of God setlist

Memento Mori

Ruin

Walk With Me in Hell

Resurrection Man

Now You’ve Got Something to Die For

Contractor

11th Hour

512

Ghost Walking

Vigil

Laid to Rest

Redneck

In Flames

In Flames setlist

Cloud Connected

Behind Space

Everything’s Gone

Where the Dead Ships Dwell

Call My Name

All for Me

I Am Above

Take This Life

Trivium

Trivium setlist

In the Court of the Dragon

Like a Sword Over Damocles

Beyond Oblivion

Throes of Perdition

Rain

Feast of Fire

In Waves