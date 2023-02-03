Photos: The Lone Bellow at Knuckleheads

The Lone Bellow

Knuckleheads

Tuesday, January 31

The Lone Bellow’s lead singer, Zach Williams, told a cute story about how the band took over this old abandoned farmhouse to record and shoot video in, and that it used to be owned by Roy Orbison, and there was a long pause. No one in the audience seemed to know who Roy Orbison was, and he got super befuddled, and awkwardly moved on with the story.

The crowd was a mix of baby boomer and millennial, so I was just as befuddled! Despite the lack of cultural awareness from the crowd, the Lone Bellow sounded great and the house was pretty packed, making for a lovely night of warm and inviting tunes, despite the frigid temperatures outside.

All photos by Rachael Major (Insta: @spellboundphotostudio).

