Photos: The Gaslight Anthem at the Midland

The Gaslight Anthem

with Tigers Jaw

Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Friday, September 23

On Friday night, the Gaslight Anthem played the Midland as part of their first tour after a four-year hiatus. Pennsylvania indie-pop act Tigers Jaw opened.

Our photographer, Barry Meitler (who you can find on Instagram and Facebook), was there to capture it all.

The Gaslight Anthem

The Gaslight Anthem setlist

Have Mercy

Old White Lincoln

Boomboxes and Dictionaries

Handwritten

Get Hurt

High Lonesome

Drive

Wooderson

Underneath the Ground

Miles Davis and the Cool

The Patient Ferris Wheel

Halloween

Stay Vicious

Great Expectations

National Anthem

45

The ’59 Sound

Tigers Jaw