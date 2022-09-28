Photos: The Gaslight Anthem at the Midland
The Gaslight Anthem
with Tigers Jaw
Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Friday, September 23
On Friday night, the Gaslight Anthem played the Midland as part of their first tour after a four-year hiatus. Pennsylvania indie-pop act Tigers Jaw opened.
Our photographer, Barry Meitler (who you can find on Instagram and Facebook), was there to capture it all.
The Gaslight Anthem setlist
Have Mercy
Old White Lincoln
Boomboxes and Dictionaries
Handwritten
Get Hurt
High Lonesome
Drive
Wooderson
Underneath the Ground
Miles Davis and the Cool
The Patient Ferris Wheel
Halloween
Stay Vicious
Great Expectations
National Anthem
45
The ’59 Sound
Tigers Jaw