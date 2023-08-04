Photos: The Front Bottoms at Grinders

The Front Bottoms

w/ Kevin Devine & The Goddamn Band

Grinders

August 2, 2023

The Front Bottoms rolled through KC on their “you are who you hang out with tour” featuring support from Kevin Devin & The Godamn Band over at Grinders. We spoke to the band earlier in the week, and you can check out that discussion here.

Our photographer Brooke Tramel (@sentimentalsnaps) was there at Grinders to capture the experience.

Setlist:

The Beers

Emotional

West Virginia

Outlook

Maps

Joanie

Cough It Out

Fake Gold

montgomery forever

Punching Bag

Santa Monica

Peach

Vacation Town

Paris

Twelve Feet Deep

Lonely Eyes

The Plan (Fuck Jobs)

Be Nice to Me

Wolfman

Hello World

leaf pile

Encore:

Flashlight

Twin Size Mattress