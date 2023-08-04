Photos: The Front Bottoms at Grinders
The Front Bottoms
w/ Kevin Devine & The Goddamn Band
Grinders
August 2, 2023
The Front Bottoms rolled through KC on their “you are who you hang out with tour” featuring support from Kevin Devin & The Godamn Band over at Grinders. We spoke to the band earlier in the week, and you can check out that discussion here.
Our photographer Brooke Tramel (@sentimentalsnaps) was there at Grinders to capture the experience.
Setlist:
The Beers
Emotional
West Virginia
Outlook
Maps
Joanie
Cough It Out
Fake Gold
montgomery forever
Punching Bag
Santa Monica
Peach
Vacation Town
Paris
Twelve Feet Deep
Lonely Eyes
The Plan (Fuck Jobs)
Be Nice to Me
Wolfman
Hello World
leaf pile
Encore:
Flashlight
Twin Size Mattress