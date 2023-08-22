Photos: The Dungeon’s Sunday night show brought even more heat to Kansas

Discotek Mama, Corners of the Sky, Lavender Bride, Return to Madness

The Dungeon

Sunday, August 20

On August 20, Lawrence locals came out to The Dungeon for one last hoorah before fall classes started at the University of Kansas. Corners of the Sky kicked things off with their whimsical psychedelic rock jams. This was their second show as a band, and I could see that they were already building a loyal and dedicated fan base. Next up was “Lawrence pop sensation” Discotek Mama. Living up to their name, they played a killer set with funky grooves and alt-rock riffs, despite the heat, leaving the crowd to beg for an encore.

Lavender Bride hit the stage to much applause as they wowed the audience with their twangy punk and incredible stage presence. Return to Madness was the last band to go on, bringing some good ol’ fashion punk rock to the function, performing originals along with covers of Green Day, The White Stripes, and the Ramones.

Photos by Maura Dayton

Corners of the Sky

Discotek Mama

Lavender Bride

Return to Madness