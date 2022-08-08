Photos: The Dead South heat up Grinders Friday night

Chris Ortiz,
20220805 Dsc 9559

The Dead South. // Photo by Chris Ortiz

The Dead South
with Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band and Tejon Street Corner Thieves
Grinders KC
Friday, August 5

Touring in support of their EPs, Easy Listening for Jerks Pt. 1 and Pt. 2, released earlier this year, folk-bluegrass act the Dead South hit Grinders KC with country-roots act Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band and the thrashgrass of Tejon Street Corner Thieves.

Our photographer Chris Ortiz (Instagram: @fastboyent) was there to document it all.

The Dead South

The Dead South setlist
Long Gone
Every Man Needs a Chew
The Recap
Time for Crawlin’
??
Snake Man Pt. 1
Snake Man Pt. 2
Black Lung
Smootchin’ in the Ditch
Spaghetti
That Bastard Son
Travellin’ Man
Gunslinger’s Glory
The Dead South
In Hell I’ll Be in Good Company
Honey You

Broken Cowboy
Banjo Odyssey

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band

Tejon Street Corner Thieves

The crowd

