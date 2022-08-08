Photos: The Dead South heat up Grinders Friday night
The Dead South
with Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band and Tejon Street Corner Thieves
Grinders KC
Friday, August 5
Touring in support of their EPs, Easy Listening for Jerks Pt. 1 and Pt. 2, released earlier this year, folk-bluegrass act the Dead South hit Grinders KC with country-roots act Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band and the thrashgrass of Tejon Street Corner Thieves.
Our photographer Chris Ortiz (Instagram: @fastboyent) was there to document it all.
The Dead South
The Dead South setlist
Long Gone
Every Man Needs a Chew
The Recap
Time for Crawlin’
??
Snake Man Pt. 1
Snake Man Pt. 2
Black Lung
Smootchin’ in the Ditch
Spaghetti
That Bastard Son
Travellin’ Man
Gunslinger’s Glory
The Dead South
In Hell I’ll Be in Good Company
Honey You
—
Broken Cowboy
Banjo Odyssey
Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band
Tejon Street Corner Thieves
The crowd