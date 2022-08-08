Photos: The Dead South heat up Grinders Friday night

The Dead South

with Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band and Tejon Street Corner Thieves

Grinders KC

Friday, August 5

Touring in support of their EPs, Easy Listening for Jerks Pt. 1 and Pt. 2, released earlier this year, folk-bluegrass act the Dead South hit Grinders KC with country-roots act Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band and the thrashgrass of Tejon Street Corner Thieves.

Our photographer Chris Ortiz (Instagram: @fastboyent) was there to document it all.

The Dead South

The Dead South setlist

Long Gone

Every Man Needs a Chew

The Recap

Time for Crawlin’

??

Snake Man Pt. 1

Snake Man Pt. 2

Black Lung

Smootchin’ in the Ditch

Spaghetti

That Bastard Son

Travellin’ Man

Gunslinger’s Glory

The Dead South

In Hell I’ll Be in Good Company

Honey You

—

Broken Cowboy

Banjo Odyssey

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band

Tejon Street Corner Thieves

The crowd