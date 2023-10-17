Photos: The Darkness celebrate 20 years of Permission to Land at the Truman

The Darkness

The Truman

Wednesday, October 11

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, legendary English rock band The Darkness took the stage at The Truman, the occasion of which was a celebratory tour for the 20th anniversary of their debut hit album Permission to Land. The band proceeded to blow the roof off the venue with their vintage rocker vibe and contagious energy.

Opening the show with the hit song “Mississippi Kid” was Missouri’s own country-style rockers, The Comancheros. Being raised in Missouri, the band felt at home and had a special connection with the crowd that night. From teaching lessons at a music store to playing a show in their home state, vocalist and guitarist Tanner Jones and drummer R. Michael Cook were incredibly thankful for how far they’ve come in this industry.

The Darkness opened their set with the insanely hype song “Black Shuck.” The crowd went crazy after simply hearing the opening line. Even the security guards got into the vibe near the end of the show and started head nodding and singing some lyrics to the infamous “I Believe in a Thing Called Love.”

A personal favorite part of the night was when lead singer Justin Hawkins paid homage to the photographers in the pit.

All photos by Isabella Galvan

The Darkness

The Darkness setlist

Black Shuck

Get Your Hands Off My Woman

Growing on Me

The Best of Me

Makin’ Out

Givin’ Up

Love is Only a Feeling

Curse of the Tollund Man

Stuck in a Rut

How Dare You Call This Love?

Holding My Own

Friday Night

I Believe in a Thing Called Love

—

I Love You 5 Times

Love on the Rocks With No Ice

The Comancheros

The Comancheros setlist

Mississippi Kid

Long Haired Country Boy

Beer Drinkers

We Own the Night

George Jones

Cowboy Song

Drum/Gun/Chariot

Shoot Me Down

Bird/Time Machine