Photos: The Darkness celebrate 20 years of Permission to Land at the Truman
The Darkness
The Truman
Wednesday, October 11
On Wednesday, Oct. 11, legendary English rock band The Darkness took the stage at The Truman, the occasion of which was a celebratory tour for the 20th anniversary of their debut hit album Permission to Land. The band proceeded to blow the roof off the venue with their vintage rocker vibe and contagious energy.
Opening the show with the hit song “Mississippi Kid” was Missouri’s own country-style rockers, The Comancheros. Being raised in Missouri, the band felt at home and had a special connection with the crowd that night. From teaching lessons at a music store to playing a show in their home state, vocalist and guitarist Tanner Jones and drummer R. Michael Cook were incredibly thankful for how far they’ve come in this industry.
The Darkness opened their set with the insanely hype song “Black Shuck.” The crowd went crazy after simply hearing the opening line. Even the security guards got into the vibe near the end of the show and started head nodding and singing some lyrics to the infamous “I Believe in a Thing Called Love.”
A personal favorite part of the night was when lead singer Justin Hawkins paid homage to the photographers in the pit.
All photos by Isabella Galvan
The Darkness setlist
Black Shuck
Get Your Hands Off My Woman
Growing on Me
The Best of Me
Makin’ Out
Givin’ Up
Love is Only a Feeling
Curse of the Tollund Man
Stuck in a Rut
How Dare You Call This Love?
Holding My Own
Friday Night
I Believe in a Thing Called Love
—
I Love You 5 Times
Love on the Rocks With No Ice
The Comancheros
The Comancheros setlist
Mississippi Kid
Long Haired Country Boy
Beer Drinkers
We Own the Night
George Jones
Cowboy Song
Drum/Gun/Chariot
Shoot Me Down
Bird/Time Machine