Photos: The Comancheros at Knuckleheads

The Comancheros

with Chris Stewart & The Little Platte River Band and Nick Dittmeier & the Sawdusters

Knuckleheads

Saturday, April 1

Missouri “Heavy and Western” band The Comancheros are always hilarious to photograph because I either have to physically fight my way to the front or stand in the back and watch women swoon.

There is no in-between.

When your bass player walks up wearing a bullet belt, just keep your husband at home. I don’t make the rules.

Chris Stewart is a walking legend. Every note this man sings stems from the soul. Whether Chris is wailing an original or cover, he perfects it. Nick Dittmeier and his uproarious trio had people in the audience panting to catch their breath while loudly exclaiming how good they were.

All photos by Allison Scavo (Intsta: @scavosphotos).

The Comancheros

Chris Stewart & The Little Platte River Band

Nick Dittmeier & the Sawdusters