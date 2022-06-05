Photos: The Band Camino at the Truman

The Band Camino

with Games We Play

The Truman

Saturday, June 4

The Band Camino played to a sold-out crowd on Saturday at The Truman in support of their self-titled debut album.

Games We Play, recently signed to Fueled By Ramen/DCD2 Records, opened the show.

From the moment the band hit the stage, the crowd was totally with them, singing, screaming, throwing roses on stage during “Roses,” and bopping with the guitar-driven sound.

Our photographer, Megan Ganey, was there to capture the night.