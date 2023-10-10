Photos: The Band CAMINO at the Midland

The Band CAMINO

with The Wldlfe and Bad Suns

The Midland

Friday, October 6

Touring in support of this summer’s new album, The Dark, The Band CAMINO played the Midland Friday night with openers The Wldlfe and Bad Suns. Our photographer Daniel Fuchs was there to capture it all.

The Band CAMINO

The Band CAMINO setlist

Set 1:

Afraid of the Dark

1 Last Cigarette

Hush Hush

Honest

It’s You (It’s You)

Never A Good Time

Farsighted

Three Month Hangover

What I Want

Damage

See You Later

Acoustic Medley

Something to Hold On To

Fool of Myself

Free of Charge

Know Me

Back To December (Taylor Swift cover)

The Black and White

Set 2:

Happy Birthday (Sang for Madi and Jana)

2/14

Roses

Song About You

Novocaine

Haunted

Told You So

What Am I Missing?

See Through

—

I Think I Like You

Berenstein

Daphne Blue

The Wldlfe

Bad Suns