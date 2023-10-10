Photos: The Band CAMINO at the Midland
The Band CAMINO
with The Wldlfe and Bad Suns
The Midland
Friday, October 6
Touring in support of this summer’s new album, The Dark, The Band CAMINO played the Midland Friday night with openers The Wldlfe and Bad Suns. Our photographer Daniel Fuchs was there to capture it all.
The Band CAMINO
The Band CAMINO setlist
Set 1:
Afraid of the Dark
1 Last Cigarette
Hush Hush
Honest
It’s You (It’s You)
Never A Good Time
Farsighted
Three Month Hangover
What I Want
Damage
See You Later
Acoustic Medley
Something to Hold On To
Fool of Myself
Free of Charge
Know Me
Back To December (Taylor Swift cover)
The Black and White
Set 2:
Happy Birthday (Sang for Madi and Jana)
2/14
Roses
Song About You
Novocaine
Haunted
Told You So
What Am I Missing?
See Through
—
I Think I Like You
Berenstein
Daphne Blue
The Wldlfe
Bad Suns