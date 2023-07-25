Photos: The Backseat Lovers rocked Grinders on Friday night

The Backseat Lovers

with Bendigo Fletcher

Grinders KC

Friday, July 21

Touring in support of their latest release, 2022’s Waiting to Spill, Utah alt-rockers The Backseat Lovers took to the stage at Grinders KC on Friday night with Louisville indie folk act Bendigo Fletcher opening. Our photographer Isabella Galvan was there to capture the experience.

The Backseat Lovers

The Backseat Lovers setlist

Intro Jam

Know Your Name

Pool House

Growing/Dying

Heavy

Kilby Girl

Pictures

A Life Like Mine (Joshua Harmon solo)

Snowbank Blues

Interlude Jam

Slowing Down

Out of Tune

Close Your Eyes

Watch Your Mouth

Maple Syrup

—

Sinking Ship

Bendigo Fletcher