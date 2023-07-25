Photos: The Backseat Lovers rocked Grinders on Friday night
The Backseat Lovers
with Bendigo Fletcher
Grinders KC
Friday, July 21
Touring in support of their latest release, 2022’s Waiting to Spill, Utah alt-rockers The Backseat Lovers took to the stage at Grinders KC on Friday night with Louisville indie folk act Bendigo Fletcher opening. Our photographer Isabella Galvan was there to capture the experience.
The Backseat Lovers
The Backseat Lovers setlist
Intro Jam
Know Your Name
Pool House
Growing/Dying
Heavy
Kilby Girl
Pictures
A Life Like Mine (Joshua Harmon solo)
Snowbank Blues
Interlude Jam
Slowing Down
Out of Tune
Close Your Eyes
Watch Your Mouth
Maple Syrup
—
Sinking Ship
Bendigo Fletcher