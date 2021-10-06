Photos: The Avett Brothers brought the folk-rock to Azura Oct. 1
On tour in support of their latest album, The Gleam III, folk-rockers The Avett Brothers stopped at Azura Amphitheater for a solo headlining show, wherein they tore through a lengthy setlist drawing from all across their career. Our photographer, Barry Meitler, was there to capture it all.
All photos by Barry Meitler (IG: @bootlegbearphoto)
Avett Brothers setlist:
Black Mountain Rag
Pretty Girl From Michigan
Go to Sleep
Head Full of Doubt/Road Full of Promise
Trouble Letting Go
Laundry Room
Live and Die
Morning Song
The Ballad of Love and Hate
Victory
Shame
High Steppin’
Die Die Die
Part From Me
Left on Laura, Left on Lisa
The Perfect Space
Bleeding White
Murder in the City
I Wish I Was
Will You Return?
February Seven
I and Love and You
Ain’t No Man
—
The Prettiest Thing
Swept Away
Talk on Indolence
No Hard Feelings