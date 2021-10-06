Photos: The Avett Brothers brought the folk-rock to Azura Oct. 1

On tour in support of their latest album, The Gleam III, folk-rockers The Avett Brothers stopped at Azura Amphitheater for a solo headlining show, wherein they tore through a lengthy setlist drawing from all across their career. Our photographer, Barry Meitler, was there to capture it all.

All photos by Barry Meitler (IG: @bootlegbearphoto)

Avett Brothers setlist:

Black Mountain Rag

Pretty Girl From Michigan

Go to Sleep

Head Full of Doubt/Road Full of Promise

Trouble Letting Go

Laundry Room

Live and Die

Morning Song

The Ballad of Love and Hate

Victory

Shame

High Steppin’

Die Die Die

Part From Me

Left on Laura, Left on Lisa

The Perfect Space

Bleeding White

Murder in the City

I Wish I Was

Will You Return?

February Seven

I and Love and You

Ain’t No Man

—

The Prettiest Thing

Swept Away

Talk on Indolence

No Hard Feelings