Photos: Tedeschi Trucks Band brings a euphoric set of blues rock to the Music Hall

Tedeschi Trucks Band

with Vincent Neil Emerson

Music Hall

Monday, July 24

Based originally out of Jacksonville, Florida, Susan Tedeshi and Derek Trucks blessed Kansas City on their tour with genre-bending songs that bled into one another and caused an uproarious commotion. While they are officially noted as a blues rock band, it was difficult to miss the jazz, gospel, and piano solos, all of which rightfully claimed their standing ovations. The double drum solo during “Jessica” had people holding their breath with the climactic buildup.

Tedeschi Trucks is a 12-person band that synchronized harmonies with angelic rhythm and vocals. Every single person on that stage was smiling from ear to ear, closely studying their instrumental partner, or otherwise raising the crowd to their feet and their hands in the air. It was definitively euphoric.

Aside from being so talented that the only explanation is that something was sold to the devil, Susan handled the crowd perfectly by letting her boundaries be known when several fans began yelling at her. Almost a domino effect, men started declaring that they loved her to which she replied by getting close to the mic and saying “okay” in the most monotone way looking the crowd dead in the eyes. All of us got the mom stare. Susan immediately shut it down respectfully, turned her head towards her husband, and winked.

All photos by Allison Scavo (Intsta: @scavosphotos).

Tedeschi Trucks Band setlist

Let Me Get By

Statesboro Blues (Blind Willie McTell cover)

Ain’t That Something

Hear My Dear

Fall In

I Am the Moon

Got My Mo-Jo Working (But It Just Won’t Work on You) (Ann Cole with the Suburbans cover)

La Di Da

Yes We Will

Idle Wind

Outside Woman Blues (Blind Joe Reynolds cover)

Keep On Smilin’ (Wet Willie cover)

Just Won’t Burn (Susan Tedeschi song)

Made Up Mind

The Storm

Whipping Post (The Allman Brothers Band cover)

—

I Can’t Make You Love Me (Mike Reid cover)

Delta Lady (Leon Russell cover)

