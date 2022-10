TAUK

Venue 1235

Wednesday, October 26

TAUK is a band known for their progressive music. I, personally, was introduced to them as a lyric-free band. For this tour they brought Kanika Moore and dubbed it, ever so aptly, the TAUK Moore tour. Kanika brought an essence that only she could add. Their rendition of Led Zeppelin’s “Dazed and Confused” had people drooling.

All photos by Allison Scavo