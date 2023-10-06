Photos: Stick to Yours Guns celebrated Diamond at the Bottleneck Thursday night
Stick to Your Guns
with Comeback Kid, Spirit World, and Orthodox
The Bottleneck
Thursday, October 5
Orange County hardcore act Stick to Your Guns hit the Bottleneck Thursday night as part of their current tour, wherein they’re performing their 2012 album, Diamond, in its entirety. Along for the ride were fellow breakdown enthusiasts Comeback Kid, Spirit World, and Orthodox. It was a sweaty, constantly-moving throng both onstage and in front of it, and felt as though the crowd showed up for every act, not just the headliners.
All photos by Nick Spacek
Stick to Your Guns
Comeback Kid
Spirit World