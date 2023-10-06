Photos: Stick to Yours Guns celebrated Diamond at the Bottleneck Thursday night

Stick to Your Guns

with Comeback Kid, Spirit World, and Orthodox

The Bottleneck

Thursday, October 5

Orange County hardcore act Stick to Your Guns hit the Bottleneck Thursday night as part of their current tour, wherein they’re performing their 2012 album, Diamond, in its entirety. Along for the ride were fellow breakdown enthusiasts Comeback Kid, Spirit World, and Orthodox. It was a sweaty, constantly-moving throng both onstage and in front of it, and felt as though the crowd showed up for every act, not just the headliners.

All photos by Nick Spacek

Stick to Your Guns

Comeback Kid

Spirit World