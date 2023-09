Sporting Kansas City (9-13-8, 35 points) suffered a 3-0 defeat to Nashville SC (12-9-7, 43 points) on Wednesday night at Children’s Mercy Park. Fafa Picault, Hany Mukhtar and Jack Maher scored for the visitors as Sporting sustained a costly loss in the club’s push for the postseason.

Our photographer Tarik Sykes was there to capture the match.