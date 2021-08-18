Photos: Soul Asylum and Local H brought ’90s alt-rock to the Record Bar

After having the show moved from Grinder’s KC to the Record Bar, and somewhere along the way losing originally-announced opener Juliana Hatfield, Soul Asylum’s “Back In Your Face” tour took the stage on Sunday, August 15, where the long-running Minneapolis rockers turned in a set of tunes pulling from classic ’90s albums like Grave Dancers Union and Let Your Dim Light Shine, as well as their latest, Hurry Up and Wait.

Openers Local H played their 1996 gold album, As Good as Dead, in its entirety.

All photos by Barry Meitler.

Soul Asylum setlist

Got It Pretty Good

Just Like Anyone

Little Too Clean

Nice Guys (Don’t Get Paid)

By the Way

String of Pearls

Here We Go

Close

Veil of Tears

Lately

Misery

Hopped Up Feelin’

Good for You

Black Gold

Runaway Train

Closer to the Stars

Losin’ It

Somebody to Shove

—

April Fool