Photos: Soul Asylum and Local H brought ’90s alt-rock to the Record Bar
After having the show moved from Grinder’s KC to the Record Bar, and somewhere along the way losing originally-announced opener Juliana Hatfield, Soul Asylum’s “Back In Your Face” tour took the stage on Sunday, August 15, where the long-running Minneapolis rockers turned in a set of tunes pulling from classic ’90s albums like Grave Dancers Union and Let Your Dim Light Shine, as well as their latest, Hurry Up and Wait.
Openers Local H played their 1996 gold album, As Good as Dead, in its entirety.
All photos by Barry Meitler.
Soul Asylum setlist
Got It Pretty Good
Just Like Anyone
Little Too Clean
Nice Guys (Don’t Get Paid)
By the Way
String of Pearls
Here We Go
Close
Veil of Tears
Lately
Misery
Hopped Up Feelin’
Good for You
Black Gold
Runaway Train
Closer to the Stars
Losin’ It
Somebody to Shove
—
April Fool