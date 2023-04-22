Photos: Smokey River 420 Fest featuring Wiz Khalifa, Joey Bada$$, and weeeeeeeeeeed

Newly-legalized Missouri rang in its first official above-board 4/20 in style this Thursday, and one party did it bigger and better than everyone else.

Grammy-award-winning rapper Wiz Khalifa headlined the inaugural 420 Fest, serving as the first official full-scale event at Smokey River Entertainment District.

Joining Wiz Khalifa were artists including Joey Bada$$, Berner, Smoke DZA, and Chevy Woods.

Along with a full day’s worth of musical performances, the fest featured a “Cannabis Village,” vendors from across the state, cannabis consumption lounges, and an appropriate amount of food and drink trucks for an event where everyone had the munchies. [Look, we can’t say 100% of attendees were high, but we can say that you shouldn’t even look at this story’s header image before operating a motor vehicle.]

We were stoked to get a look at Smokey River up and running finally. The 420-friendly event space has other future events in the works, including a Fourth of July festival honoring veterans and an end-of-summer festival, with the date to be determined. By 2024, the Smokey River Entertainment District plans to implement an indoor music hall as well, along with frequent Riverwalk events with accommodations such as a skate park, a playground, and, potentially, an Esports lounge.

But back to the matter at hand… For 420 Fest, our photographer/videographer Tarik Sykes [Instagram] was there to capture the event for those who couldn’t make it—or can’t remember it.