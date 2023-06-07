Photos: Shinedown gets intimate at J. Rieger & Co.

Shinedown

J. Rieger & Co.

Monday, June 5

The next time hard rockers Shinedown hit Kansas City at the T-Mobile Center on Monday, September 4, they’ll be playing to far more people than they did on Monday evening when some folks were lucky enough to catch the band perform at J. Rieger & Co.’s Electric Park Garden Bar. It was an intimate show, featuring a short set of the band’s hits and a couple of covers, including a run-through of Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues” as a train passed by. Our photographer Mike Dotson (Insta: @mikedotsonkc), was there to capture the experience.

Setlist

How Did You Love?

A Symptom of Being Human

If You Only Knew

Second Chance

Folsom Prison Blues (Johnny Cash cover)

Simple Man (Lynyrd Skynyrd cover)