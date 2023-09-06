Photos: Shinedown closes out Labor Day weekend at T-Mobile
Shinedown
with Papa Roach
T-Mobile Center
Monday, September 4
Touring in support of their 2022 album, Planet Zero, rockers Shinedown took the stage at the T-Mobile Center to close out the Labor Day weekend with tourmates Papa Roach. A slew of covers ensued from both bands, from Jimmy Eat World’s “The Middle” to “Firestarter” by the Prodigy, to say nothing of both acts’ biggest hits.
All photos by Anna Perry-Rushton
Shinedown
Shinedown setlist
Diamond Eyes (Boom-Lay Boom-Lay Boom)
Dead Don’t Die
I’ll Follow You
State of My Head
Amaryllis
Devil
Unity
Save Me
45
Enemies
Sound of Madness
A Symptom of Being Human
Planet Zero
Second Chance
The Middle (Jimmy Eat World cover)
Daylight / Get Up
Simple Man (Lynyrd Skynyrd cover)
Monsters
Cut the Cord
Papa Roach
Papa Roach setlist
Between Angels and Insects
Kill the Noise
Getting Away With Murder
…To Be Loved
California Love (2Pac cover)
Firestarter (The Prodigy cover)
She Loves Me Not
Scars
Leave a Light On
No Apologies
Born for Greatness
Help
Last Resort