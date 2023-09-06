Photos: Shinedown closes out Labor Day weekend at T-Mobile

Shinedown

with Papa Roach

T-Mobile Center

Monday, September 4

Touring in support of their 2022 album, Planet Zero, rockers Shinedown took the stage at the T-Mobile Center to close out the Labor Day weekend with tourmates Papa Roach. A slew of covers ensued from both bands, from Jimmy Eat World’s “The Middle” to “Firestarter” by the Prodigy, to say nothing of both acts’ biggest hits.

All photos by Anna Perry-Rushton

Shinedown

Shinedown setlist

Diamond Eyes (Boom-Lay Boom-Lay Boom)

Dead Don’t Die

I’ll Follow You

State of My Head

Amaryllis

Devil

Unity

Save Me

45

Enemies

Sound of Madness

A Symptom of Being Human

Planet Zero

Second Chance

The Middle (Jimmy Eat World cover)

Daylight / Get Up

Simple Man (Lynyrd Skynyrd cover)

Monsters

Cut the Cord

Papa Roach

Papa Roach setlist

Between Angels and Insects

Kill the Noise

Getting Away With Murder

…To Be Loved

California Love (2Pac cover)

Firestarter (The Prodigy cover)

She Loves Me Not

Scars

Leave a Light On

No Apologies

Born for Greatness

Help

Last Resort