Photos: Shania Twain is for lovers at T-Mobile

On a night where the Midwest humidity would predict the hot and steaminess of what the show inside of the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City would be, Shania Twain and her special guest Mickey Guyton took to the stage for a night of excitement as well as entertainment.

Guyton took the stage first and performed her version of country that took the arena by storm. Rarely have I been able to see an opener have complete crowd control, like they were putty in her hands, that early in the show and for that long. She stated that she had been a fan of country music for as long as what she could remember and that this was a dream come true for her, and the crowd just loved every minute of her show.

However, it was Shania Twain who was what everyone was waiting for. The 57 year-old country legend had a surprise for everyone who came to see her that night, as she put on a disguise and hid among the audience who were positioned on the floor to start her portion of the night.

As the lights went down and the band took the stage, there was an energy in the air that moved through every lit-up cowboy hat that could be seen. Finally, a spotlight came on on the stage right side of the venue and there was Twain, in full disguise, singing “Waking up Dreaming,” and being carted around the floor, stopping at random times to allow the crowd to give her handshakes, high fives, and to take selfies with her, before ending up on stage at the end of the song.

But this is not where the excitement ended. Outside of hearing some of the artist’s most famous songs, such as “You’re Still the One,” “Giddy Up!,” “Any Man of Mine,” “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?”, “That Don’t Impress Me Much, “(If You’re Not in it for Love) I’m Outta Here!”, and of course “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”, Mrs. Twain showed how much she loved her fans by fully engaging with them, like reading signs that people had up. One in particular that said the fan, born in 1999, was named after the singer.

Twain also told stories about how she still reads fan mail, and now with social media, she was able to read more of it. This led to a couple, who had tagged the singer on a post that they did, asked to come on stage for a moment. The disabled vet and his wife were given an introduction and after a brief discussion between the three of them, Twain broke out in song while the couple slow-danced around on stage to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary.

Later in the evening, Twain performed her song “From This Moment,” where she invited couples on to the stage set up with small, elbow-high tables with candles lit in the middle to help set the mood of a more private and personal moment. A gentleman—maybe to the surprise of Twain—proposed to his then girlfriend. Twain apologized for possibly getting in the way of the proposal, but soon announced to the crowd that the then girlfriend had said yes.

