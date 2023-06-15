Photos: Shakedown Strings return to where it all started at Stockyards Brewing

Shakedown Strings

Stockyards Brewing Co.

Sunday, June 11

Shakedown Strings’ origin story is one of the more wholesome stories we’ve heard. Adam Galblum (violin) and Clayton DeLong (guitar) were playing in the band hosting Sunday Service at Stockyards. A beloved fan asked if they knew any Grateful Dead during their set break. While the answer was “Yes,” they asked Rick Willoughby, who was watching the show, to sit in on upright bass. It was a kismet moment that led to the creation of a phenomenal band.

On Saturday, they played where it all began. Rick proudly declared that “without this place, this band would not exist.” Johnny Gleason sat in as a special guest, bringing an original flare to the trio’s improvisational psychedelic bluegrass Grateful Dead jams composed via collective effervescence.

The talented artists put on a profoundly exhilarating production in the packed venue. Their voltaic sets sent ardent fans into adored frenzies right up through when they ended their second set with “Althea,” the first song they played together, which started it all.

All photos by Allison Scavo (Intsta: @scavosphotos).

Set 1

Dire Wolf

Jack Straw

Jack-A-Roe

Playin’ in the Band > Loose Lucy

Dark Hollow

It Must Have Been the Roses

Mama Tried

China Cat Sunflower > I Know You Rider

Set 2

Mexicali Blues

Don’t Ease Me In

When I Paint My Masterpiece

Rosalie McFall

Good Times Roll

Let It Grow

Bird Song Miracle > Shakedown Street

Playin’ In The Band Reprise

Althea

Terrapin Station Ripple