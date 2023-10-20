Photos: Shakedown Strings pack the house for the Billy Strings after-party

Shakedown Strings

3 Trails Brewing

Saturday, October 14

Playing the official after-party for Billy Strings’ concert, Shakedown Strings effortlessly kept the party going. When I walked in, there were but a few people there as I had immediately left Billy Strings with no nonsense or fiddlefarting since I knew this show going to be particularly hot and I didn’t want to miss a moment.

As people gathered in, they entered with beaming smiles that quite literally lit up the room. I looked over at the band as people trickled in and there was always an immediate reaction of welcoming and excitement. Within mere minutes, the venue was packed. The band and crowd were so closely and ethereally connected, you could literally feel the warmth of everyone’s collective happiness. It seemed like time slowed down as the band’s tempo intensified throughout their infamous improvised jams with even the venue staff grooving along to the soulful renditions of Kansas City’s favorite bluegrass Grateful Dead band.

This trio has effectively grown their own following of Deadheads who gather for their fierce and enthusiastic jams with affable and passionate melodies. For as big a pair of shoes as it takes to follow Billy Strings, Shakedown Strings was the quintessential fit.