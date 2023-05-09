Photos: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss brought the high and lonesome sound to Starlight

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

with JD McPherson

Friday, May 5

Starlight

After Robert Plant took some time on Thursday to visit Westport businesses like Mills Record Co. and Broadway Cafe, he toom the stage with Alison Krauss in support of their 2021 Rounder Records release, Raise The Roof. Roots-rocker JD McPherson opened the show, then took over as Plant and Krauss’ lead guitarist.

All photos by Chris Ortiz (Instagram: @fastboyent).

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss setlist

Rich Woman (Li’l Millet and His Creoles cover)

Quattro (World Drifts In) (Calexico cover)

Fortune Teller (Benny Spellman cover)

The Price of Love (The Everly Brothers cover)

Rock and Roll (Led Zeppelin cover)

Please Read the Letter (Jimmy Page & Robert Plant cover)

High and Lonesome

Last Kind Words Blues (Geeshie Wiley cover)

You Led Me to the Wrong (Ola Belle Reed cover)

Trouble With My Lover (Allen Toussaint and Leo Nocentelli cover)

Searching for My Love (Bobby Moore & The Rhythm Aces cover)

In the Mood (Robert Plant cover)

Can’t Let Go (Randy Weeks cover)

The Battle of Evermore (Led Zeppelin cover)

When the Levee Breaks (Memphis Minnie & Kansas Joe McCoy cover)

—

Leave My Woman Alone (Ray Charles cover)

Gone Gone Gone (The Everly Brothers cover)

JD McPherson