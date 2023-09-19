Photos: Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, and the ‘Freaks on Parade Tour’ invaded Azura

The Freaks on Parade Tour

with Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter

Azura Amphitheater

Friday, September 15

On Friday night, titans of shock rock Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper brought ‘The Freaks on Parade Tour’ to Bonner Spring’s Azura Amphitheater for a night of theatrical performances. Costume changes, props, fire, and more were the name of the game, and industrial metal vets Ministry and alt-rockers Filter only made for a more perfect evening.

Barry Meitler (find him on Instagram and Facebook) was there to capture it all.

Rob Zombie

Rob Zombie setlist

The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)

Dead City Radio and the New Gods of Supertown

Feel So Numb

Well, Everybody’s Fucking in a U.F.O.

What Lurks on Channel X?

Superbeast

Demonoid Phenomenon

The Lords of Salem

House of 1000 Corpses

Drum Solo

Living Dead Girl

More Human Than Human (White Zombie song)

Thunder Kiss ’65 (White Zombie song)

Dragula

Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper setlist

Lock Me Up

No More Mr. Nice Guy

I’m Eighteen

Under My Wheels

Billion Dollar Babies

Hey Stoopid

Lost in America

Snakebite

Feed My Frankenstein

Poison

Nita Strauss guitar solo

Black Widow Jam

Ballad of Dwight Fry

Killer / I Love the Dead (Partial: band only)

Elected

School’s Out (With “Another Brick in the Wall Part 2” tag and band introductions)

Ministry

Ministry setlist

Thieves

The Missing

Deity

Stigmata

Supernaut (Black Sabbath cover)

N.W.O.

Just One Fix

Goddamn White Trash

Filter

Filter setlist

The Drowning

For the Beaten

Obliteration

Take a Picture

Welcome to the Fold

Hey Man Nice Shot