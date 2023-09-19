Photos: Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, and the ‘Freaks on Parade Tour’ invaded Azura
The Freaks on Parade Tour
with Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Azura Amphitheater
Friday, September 15
On Friday night, titans of shock rock Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper brought ‘The Freaks on Parade Tour’ to Bonner Spring’s Azura Amphitheater for a night of theatrical performances. Costume changes, props, fire, and more were the name of the game, and industrial metal vets Ministry and alt-rockers Filter only made for a more perfect evening.
Barry Meitler (find him on Instagram and Facebook) was there to capture it all.
Rob Zombie
Rob Zombie setlist
The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)
Dead City Radio and the New Gods of Supertown
Feel So Numb
Well, Everybody’s Fucking in a U.F.O.
What Lurks on Channel X?
Superbeast
Demonoid Phenomenon
The Lords of Salem
House of 1000 Corpses
Drum Solo
Living Dead Girl
More Human Than Human (White Zombie song)
Thunder Kiss ’65 (White Zombie song)
Dragula
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper setlist
Lock Me Up
No More Mr. Nice Guy
I’m Eighteen
Under My Wheels
Billion Dollar Babies
Hey Stoopid
Lost in America
Snakebite
Feed My Frankenstein
Poison
Nita Strauss guitar solo
Black Widow Jam
Ballad of Dwight Fry
Killer / I Love the Dead (Partial: band only)
Elected
School’s Out (With “Another Brick in the Wall Part 2” tag and band introductions)
Ministry
Ministry setlist
Thieves
The Missing
Deity
Stigmata
Supernaut (Black Sabbath cover)
N.W.O.
Just One Fix
Goddamn White Trash
Filter
Filter setlist
The Drowning
For the Beaten
Obliteration
Take a Picture
Welcome to the Fold
Hey Man Nice Shot