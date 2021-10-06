Photos: Rival Sons returned the rock to Truman last night

Barry Meitler,

Rock and rollers Rival Sons played the Truman last night as part of their tour in support of the tenth anniversary of their Pressure & Time album. In addition to playing the album in its entirety, the band dug into the rest of its catalog on this show which had support sets from Reignwolf and Jameson Burt. Our photographer Barry Meitler was there to document it all.

All photos by Barry Meitler (IG: @bootlegbearphoto)

Rival Sons

Reignwolf

Jameson Burt

