Photos: Pony Bradshaw at Knuckleheads

Pony Bradshaw

with Ritch Henderson

Knuckleheads

Thursday, June 8

It was singer/songwriter night with a country kick at Knuckleheads on Thursday when Mississippi-born, Georgia-living country musician Pony Bradshaw took the stage in support of his latest album, North Georgia Rounder. Bradshaw was supported by opener Ritch Henderson, an upcoming singer/songwriter from Alabama. Our photographer Mike Dotson (Insta: @mikedotsonkc) was there to capture the experience.

Pony Bradshaw

Ritch Henderson