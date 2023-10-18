Photos: Polyphia bring delicious, noodle-y riffs to the Uptown

Polyphia

with DOMi & JD Beck

Uptown Theater

Monday, October 16

Instrumental progressive rock band Polyphia brought their Remember That You Will Die tour to the Uptown on Monday, touring in support of last year’s Rise Records release of the same name. International French/American jazz duo DOMi & JD Beck opened.

All photos by Jeffrey Allee

Polyphia

Polyphia setlist

Loud

Reverie

The Audacity

Goose

40oz

Chimera

O.D.

Icronic

Champagne

The Worst

All Falls Apart

Crush/Culture Shock

So Strange

Neurotica

ABC

Euphoria

—

Genesis

Playing God

G.O.A.T.

DOMi & JD Beck