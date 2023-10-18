Photos: Polyphia bring delicious, noodle-y riffs to the Uptown
Polyphia
with DOMi & JD Beck
Uptown Theater
Monday, October 16
Instrumental progressive rock band Polyphia brought their Remember That You Will Die tour to the Uptown on Monday, touring in support of last year’s Rise Records release of the same name. International French/American jazz duo DOMi & JD Beck opened.
All photos by Jeffrey Allee
Polyphia setlist
Loud
Reverie
The Audacity
Goose
40oz
Chimera
O.D.
Icronic
Champagne
The Worst
All Falls Apart
Crush/Culture Shock
So Strange
Neurotica
ABC
Euphoria
—
Genesis
Playing God
G.O.A.T.
DOMi & JD Beck