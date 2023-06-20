Photos: Phase Fest was the emo night of your dreams

Phase Fest

Legends Field

Friday, June 16

On Friday, June 16, Kansas City got a miniature version of Las Vegas’ When We Were Young festival, with the Phase Fest at Legends Field. Proving its tagline of “it’s not just a phase” true, youngsters not even born when some of these bands first had hits sang along right next to folks with more than a touch of grey in their hair. The All-American Rejects, Dashboard Confessional, Story Of The Year, Plain White T’s, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, and The Ataris all brought their versions of emotional pop-punk to bear on the crowd.

All photos by Chris Ortiz (Instagram: @fastboyent).

The All-American Rejects

Dashboard Confessional

Story Of The Year

Plain White T’s

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

The Ataris

The crowd