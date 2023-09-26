Photos: Paul Cauthen whipped the Uptown into a frenzy Monday night

Paul Cauthen

with Colby Acuff

Uptown Theater

Monday, September 25

Paul Cauthen is the closest thing I’ve ever seen to a modern day true outlaw country artist. Coming in hot from Texas, Paul knew exactly how to get this Kansas City crowd on his level: start out loud & rowdy with “25 Tequilas” then seamlessly transition into the Chief’s touchdown song “We’re Gonna Beat The Hell Outta You” but not saying a word, just pointing the microphone towards and letting them take over. You could see tensions dissipate as smiles beamed across every person’s face. Diving perfectly into “Cut A Rug,” Paul finessed the stage by dancing along with the audience. His uproarious and contagious energy had people in an absolute frenzy.

A self taught country music artist from Idaho, opener Colby Acuff does not mess around. You would think he took lessons from Johnny Cash himself. His old soul style of mountain country music intertwines perfectly with modern rock beats but without any of the falsities or gimmicks. Boy’s got grit, sticking to his rocky mountain foundational lifestyle and having zero love songs in his discography. At a Colby show you’ll get all the best parts of country music, while being able to rock out, without having to worry about the ballads. Colby is a man for the fans.

All photos by Allison Scavo (Intsta: @scavosphotos).

Paul Cauthen

Colby Acuff

As an added bonus, we have a gallery from our newest photographer, Zyonn Scavo. Cauthen’s team didn’t just give the youngster a plus one so he could attend the show with mom Allison, they gave him his own photo pass. It’s heckin’ wholesome as anything, and you can check out Zyonn’s first concert photos below.