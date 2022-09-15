Photos: Panic! at the Disco! at the T-Mobile! in the nighttime!

Panic! at the Disco

with Beach Bunny and Jake Wesley Rogers

T-Mobile Center

Tuesday, September 14

On Tuesday, alt pop-rockers Panic! at the Disco took to the stage at the T-Mobile Center to play a massive set which featured not only their longtime hits but a complete performance of their recently-released Viva Las Vengeance album, as well.

All photos by Daniel Fuchs.

Say Amen (Saturday Night)

Hey Look Ma, I Made It

Don’t Threaten Me With a Good Time

This Is Gospel

Miss Jackson

Emperor’s New Clothes

Viva Las Vengeance

Middle of a Breakup

Don’t Let the Light Go Out

Local God

Star Spangled Banger

God Killed Rock and Roll

Say It Louder

Sugar Soaker

Something About Maggie

Sad Clown

All by Yourself

Do It to Death

Girls/Girls/Boys

House of Memories

Nine in the Afternoon

Death of a Bachelor

I Write Sins Not Tragedies

Victorious

High Hopes

