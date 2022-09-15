Photos: Panic! at the Disco! at the T-Mobile! in the nighttime!
Panic! at the Disco
with Beach Bunny and Jake Wesley Rogers
T-Mobile Center
Tuesday, September 14
On Tuesday, alt pop-rockers Panic! at the Disco took to the stage at the T-Mobile Center to play a massive set which featured not only their longtime hits but a complete performance of their recently-released Viva Las Vengeance album, as well.
All photos by Daniel Fuchs.
Panic! at the Disco
Panic! at the Disco setlist
Say Amen (Saturday Night)
Hey Look Ma, I Made It
Don’t Threaten Me With a Good Time
This Is Gospel
Miss Jackson
Emperor’s New Clothes
Viva Las Vengeance
Middle of a Breakup
Don’t Let the Light Go Out
Local God
Star Spangled Banger
God Killed Rock and Roll
Say It Louder
Sugar Soaker
Something About Maggie
Sad Clown
All by Yourself
Do It to Death
Girls/Girls/Boys
House of Memories
Nine in the Afternoon
Death of a Bachelor
I Write Sins Not Tragedies
Victorious
High Hopes
Beach Bunny
Jake Wesley Rogers