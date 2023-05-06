Photos: Orianthi’s riffs rattled at Knuckleheads on May 4
Orianthi
Knuckleheads
May 4, 2023
Orianthi Penny Panagaris, known as Orianthi, is an Australian guitarist, singer and songwriter with a history of sharing the stage with rock gods like Alice Cooper. The performer brought riffs that rattled and hummed at Knuckleheads on a delightful summer evening earlier this week. Our photographer Mike Dotson was there to capture the events.
Setlist
Illuminate Pt. 1
Light It Up
Never Make Your Move Too Soon
You Don’t Wanna Know
What’s It Gonna Be
First Time Blues
Heaven in this Hell
Black or White
Europa
Where Did Your Heart Go
Somebody Like You
Crawling Out of the Dark
Contagious
Think Like a Man
Damn Fool
Sinner Hymn
Human
How Do You Sleep?
According to You
Voodoo Child
