Photos: Orianthi’s riffs rattled at Knuckleheads on May 4

Orianthi

Knuckleheads

May 4, 2023

Orianthi Penny Panagaris, known as Orianthi, is an Australian guitarist, singer and songwriter with a history of sharing the stage with rock gods like Alice Cooper. The performer brought riffs that rattled and hummed at Knuckleheads on a delightful summer evening earlier this week. Our photographer Mike Dotson was there to capture the events.

Setlist

Illuminate Pt. 1

Light It Up

Never Make Your Move Too Soon

You Don’t Wanna Know

What’s It Gonna Be

First Time Blues

Heaven in this Hell

Black or White

Europa

Where Did Your Heart Go

Somebody Like You

Crawling Out of the Dark

Contagious

Think Like a Man

Damn Fool

Sinner Hymn

Human

How Do You Sleep?

According to You

Voodoo Child

Orianthi