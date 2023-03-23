Photos: Nonpoint prove they’re essential at The Bottleneck

Nonpoint

with Blacktop Mojo, Sumo Cyco, and Shadowsin

The Bottleneck

Tuesday, March 21

Nonpoint, a staple from the early 2000’s rise of nu-metal, packed The Bottleneck in Lawrence with more than just fans: they packed it with energy. Nothing could prepare the crowd though for what Elias had when he and the boys of Nonpoint stepped onto the stage.

Lights flashing, crowd jumping, hair flying, there was no denying that this band had taken their 20 years of existence and used it to be the best version of themselves tonight. Beginning the set with their two classic singles from their 2000 album Statement, they were able to blend new songs with the old evenly. Nonpoint is absolutely not a band to miss when they come to town, regardless if you are a new fan or an established one.

Local band Shadowsin started the night with a short but tight set. They got the crowd ready for the rest of the night. The Canadian band, Sumo Cyco, was next, bringing a unique blend of nu-metal and rap-rock. Skye Sweetnam, a blond version of Dorothy, red slippers and all fronted the group. Her stage presence was undeniable to the point that she could command the entire crowd down to their knees and back up to their feet moments later.

After Sumo Cyco, a southern hard rock sound filled the room. Blacktop Mojo’s vocalist, decked out in a fur coat, had a beautiful southern drawl when singing to the stunned crowd.

All photos by AJ Mathews (Insta: @paperanchormedia).

Nonpoint

Blacktop Mojo

Sumo Cyco

Shadowsin