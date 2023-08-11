Photos: Mudvayne rocked the Dotte on Thursday night

Mudvayne

with Coal Chamber, Nonpoint, Gwar, and Butcher Babies

Azura Amphitheater

Thursday, August 10

On a hot, sweaty Thursday evening, 98.9 The Rock presented a Rock The Dotte concert event as nu-metal stalwarts Mudvaybe brought their The Psychotherapy Sessions tour to Bonner Springs.

Barry Meitler (find him on Instagram and Facebook) was there to capture it all. We’re happy to have him back after a lengthy hiatus.

Mudvayne

Mudvayne setlist

Not Falling

Under My Skin

Internal Primates Forever

World So Cold

A New Game

Severed

Death Blooms

Fish Out of Water

Dull Boy

Determined

Nothing to Gein

Dig

Happy?

Coal Chamber

Coal Chamber setlist

Loco

Fiend

Big Truck

I.O.U. Nothing

Rowboat (Flood cover)

Drove

Dark Days

Oddity

Another Nail in the Coffin

Something Told Me

Sway

Nonpoint

Nonpoint setlist

Victim

Dodge Your Destiny

What a Day

A Million Watts

Chaos and Earthquakes

Ruthless

Bullet With a Name

Gwar

Gwar setlist

Hail, Genocide!

The Cutter

Mother Fucking Liar

Sick of You

Completely Fucked

Let Us Slay

Fuck This Place

Berserker Mode

If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) (AC/DC cover)

Butcher Babies

Butcher Babies setlist

Red Thunder

Best Friend (Saweetie cover)

Monsters Ball

BEAVER CAGE

It’s Killin’ Time, Baby!

Last December

Magnolia Blvd.