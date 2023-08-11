Photos: Mudvayne rocked the Dotte on Thursday night
Mudvayne with support Coal Chamber, Nonpoint, Gwar, and Butcher Babies.
Mudvayne
with Coal Chamber, Nonpoint, Gwar, and Butcher Babies
Azura Amphitheater
Thursday, August 10
On a hot, sweaty Thursday evening, 98.9 The Rock presented a Rock The Dotte concert event as nu-metal stalwarts Mudvaybe brought their The Psychotherapy Sessions tour to Bonner Springs.
Barry Meitler (find him on Instagram and Facebook) was there to capture it all. We’re happy to have him back after a lengthy hiatus.
Mudvayne
Mudvayne setlist
Not Falling
Under My Skin
Internal Primates Forever
World So Cold
A New Game
Severed
Death Blooms
Fish Out of Water
Dull Boy
Determined
Nothing to Gein
Dig
Happy?
Coal Chamber
Coal Chamber setlist
Loco
Fiend
Big Truck
I.O.U. Nothing
Rowboat (Flood cover)
Drove
Dark Days
Oddity
Another Nail in the Coffin
Something Told Me
Sway
Nonpoint
Nonpoint setlist
Victim
Dodge Your Destiny
What a Day
A Million Watts
Chaos and Earthquakes
Ruthless
Bullet With a Name
Gwar
Gwar setlist
Hail, Genocide!
The Cutter
Mother Fucking Liar
Sick of You
Completely Fucked
Let Us Slay
Fuck This Place
Berserker Mode
If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) (AC/DC cover)
Butcher Babies
Butcher Babies setlist
Red Thunder
Best Friend (Saweetie cover)
Monsters Ball
BEAVER CAGE
It’s Killin’ Time, Baby!
Last December
Magnolia Blvd.