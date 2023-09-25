Photos: Motionless In White was in perpetual motion at The Uptown

Motionless In White

with Knocked Loose, After the Burial, and Alpha Wolf

Uptown Theater

Saturday, September 23

It was a night of metal, metalcore, and hardcore when Motionless In White took to the stage at the Uptown on Saturday night. In tow on this tour stop were Knocked Loose, After the Burial, and Alpha Wolf, meaning there was breakdown after breakdown after for the packed house to throw down in the pit.

Barry Meitler (find him on Instagram and Facebook) was there to capture it all.

Motionless In White

Motionless In White setlist

Meltdown

Sign of Life

Immaculate Misconception (with Lochie Keogh)

Thoughts & Prayers

Masterpiece

Rats

Headache

Slaughterhouse (with Bryan Garris)

Werewolf

Another Life

Devil’s Night

Facetime with Zombie

B.F.B.T.G.: Corpse Nation

Scoring the End of the World

Knocked Loose

Knocked Loose setlist

Deep in the Willow

God Knows

Trapped in the Grasp of a Memory

Belleville

Where Light Divides the Holler

By the Grave

Denied by Fate

Deadringer

Mistakes Like Fractures

Billy No Mates

Counting Worms

Everything is Quiet Now

After the Burial

After the Burial setlist

In Flux

Lost in the Static

Exit, Exist

Collapse

Death Keeps Us From Living

Behold the Crown

Alpha Wolf

Alpha Wolf setlist

Rot in Pieces

Acid Romance

Bleed 4 You

Sub-Zero

60cm of Steel

Creep

Bring Back the Noise

Akudama