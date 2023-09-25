Photos: Motionless In White was in perpetual motion at The Uptown
Motionless In White
with Knocked Loose, After the Burial, and Alpha Wolf
Uptown Theater
Saturday, September 23
It was a night of metal, metalcore, and hardcore when Motionless In White took to the stage at the Uptown on Saturday night. In tow on this tour stop were Knocked Loose, After the Burial, and Alpha Wolf, meaning there was breakdown after breakdown after for the packed house to throw down in the pit.
Barry Meitler (find him on Instagram and Facebook) was there to capture it all.
Motionless In White
Motionless In White setlist
Meltdown
Sign of Life
Immaculate Misconception (with Lochie Keogh)
Thoughts & Prayers
Masterpiece
Rats
Headache
Slaughterhouse (with Bryan Garris)
Werewolf
Another Life
Devil’s Night
Facetime with Zombie
B.F.B.T.G.: Corpse Nation
Scoring the End of the World
Knocked Loose
Knocked Loose setlist
Deep in the Willow
God Knows
Trapped in the Grasp of a Memory
Belleville
Where Light Divides the Holler
By the Grave
Denied by Fate
Deadringer
Mistakes Like Fractures
Billy No Mates
Counting Worms
Everything is Quiet Now
After the Burial
After the Burial setlist
In Flux
Lost in the Static
Exit, Exist
Collapse
Death Keeps Us From Living
Behold the Crown
Alpha Wolf
Alpha Wolf setlist
Rot in Pieces
Acid Romance
Bleed 4 You
Sub-Zero
60cm of Steel
Creep
Bring Back the Noise
Akudama