Photos: Moon Taxi at The Truman on Aug. 27, 2021

Last night, Moon Taxi hit up The Truman with opening act Sparkle City Disco. Here’s a photo set from Barry Meitler, who you can find on Instagram at @bootlegbearphoto and on Facebook at Barry Meitler Photography.

Moon Taxi’s Setlist:

Let the Record Play

Make Your Mind Up

Mercury

Not Too Late

Who’s to Say?

Run Right Back

Trouble

Keep Me Coming

The Way

Red Hot Lights

River Water

Year Zero

Nothing Can Keep Us Apart

Moving to the City

Good as Gold

All Day All Night

Encore:

Morocco

Two High