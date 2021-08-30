Photos: Moon Taxi at The Truman on Aug. 27, 2021

With support from Sparkle City Disco
Barry Meitler,
Last night, Moon Taxi hit up The Truman with opening act Sparkle City Disco. Here’s a photo set from Barry Meitler, who you can find on Instagram at @bootlegbearphoto and on Facebook at Barry Meitler Photography.

Moon Taxi’s Setlist:

Let the Record Play
Make Your Mind Up
Mercury
Not Too Late
Who’s to Say?
Run Right Back
Trouble
Keep Me Coming
The Way
Red Hot Lights
River Water
Year Zero
Nothing Can Keep Us Apart
Moving to the City
Good as Gold
All Day All Night

Encore:

Morocco
Two High

