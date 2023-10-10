Photos: moe. brought an entrancing set to Liberty Hall Saturday night
moe.
Liberty Hall
Saturday, October 7
moe. formed at the University at Buffalo which makes sense considering how much intelligence goes into their neopsychedelic music that bends into several genres including blues, jazz, funk, and rock. They recorded their first album in 1992, which launched them into an era of exceeding popularity alongside Phish and Widespread Panic.
Sliding through Lawrence on the way home from Hillberry Music Festival, moe. exceeded any and all expectations. As I walked throughout the venue, audience members were stunned and elated even after seeing them “hundreds of times,” as one moe.ron noted.
Even their covers are played with original influence. As they drew the night to a close with Pink Floyd, it felt as if time had stopped and there was nothing in existence but what was in the room. Entrancing doesn’t even begin describe what it’s like to experience what moe. brings to each set.
moe. setlist
Set One
Yellow Tigers
Crab Eyes
Fearless
Deep This Time
Skitchin’ Buffalo
32 Things
Bat Country
Set Two
BB
McBain
Opium
Dangerous Game
Lazarus
BB
—
Time
Breathe (Reprise)