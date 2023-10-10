Photos: moe. brought an entrancing set to Liberty Hall Saturday night

moe.

Liberty Hall

Saturday, October 7

moe. formed at the University at Buffalo which makes sense considering how much intelligence goes into their neopsychedelic music that bends into several genres including blues, jazz, funk, and rock. They recorded their first album in 1992, which launched them into an era of exceeding popularity alongside Phish and Widespread Panic.

Sliding through Lawrence on the way home from Hillberry Music Festival, moe. exceeded any and all expectations. As I walked throughout the venue, audience members were stunned and elated even after seeing them “hundreds of times,” as one moe.ron noted.

Even their covers are played with original influence. As they drew the night to a close with Pink Floyd, it felt as if time had stopped and there was nothing in existence but what was in the room. Entrancing doesn’t even begin describe what it’s like to experience what moe. brings to each set.

moe. setlist

Set One

Yellow Tigers

Crab Eyes

Fearless

Deep This Time

Skitchin’ Buffalo

32 Things

Bat Country

Set Two

BB

McBain

Opium

Dangerous Game

Lazarus

BB

—

Time

Breathe (Reprise)