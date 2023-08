Miles Luce & the Cowtippers

w/ Fritz Hutchison, Daniel Gum

White Schoolhouse

Sunday, August 13

On Sunday night, local folk-rockers in Miles Luce & the Cowtippers celebrated their album release with support from Fritz Hutchison and Daniel Gum at the White Schoolhouse in Lawrence. Our photographer Maura Dayton (@twistedmauraphotos), was there to capture the experience.

Miles Luce & the Cowtippers

Fritz Hutchison

Daniel Gum