Photos: Louis Tomlinson gives us Faith in the Future at Starlight
Louis Tomlinson
Starlight Theater
Friday, June 9
On Friday, June 9, former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson hit Kansas City at Starlight Theater in support of his 2022 album, Faith in the Future, with openers Columbus, Ohio’s Snarls and Irish indie rockers The Academic.
All photos by Daniel Fuchs.
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson setlist
The Greatest
Kill My Mind
Bigger Than Me
Lucky Again
Holding on to Heartache
Face the Music
We Made It
Night Changes (One Direction song)
Chicago
Saved by a Stranger
Written All Over Your Face
All This Time
She Is Beauty We Are World Class
High in California
Copy of a Copy of a Copy
Walls
505 (Arctic Monkeys cover)
Back to You
Angels Fly
Out of My System
—
Saturdays
Where Do Broken Hearts Go (One Direction song)
Silver Tongues
Snarls
The Academic