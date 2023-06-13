Photos: Louis Tomlinson gives us Faith in the Future at Starlight

Louis Tomlinson

Starlight Theater

Friday, June 9

On Friday, June 9, former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson hit Kansas City at Starlight Theater in support of his 2022 album, Faith in the Future, with openers Columbus, Ohio’s Snarls and Irish indie rockers The Academic.

All photos by Daniel Fuchs.

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson setlist

The Greatest

Kill My Mind

Bigger Than Me

Lucky Again

Holding on to Heartache

Face the Music

We Made It

Night Changes (One Direction song)

Chicago

Saved by a Stranger

Written All Over Your Face

All This Time

She Is Beauty We Are World Class

High in California

Copy of a Copy of a Copy

Walls

505 (Arctic Monkeys cover)

Back to You

Angels Fly

Out of My System

—

Saturdays

Where Do Broken Hearts Go (One Direction song)

Silver Tongues

Snarls

The Academic